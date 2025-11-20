Kyrgyz Ambassador on expanding business contacts between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Belarus, Erbol Sultanbaev, spoke to the state news agency BelTA about ongoing work and cooperation across various sectors between the two countries.

According to him, the dynamics of trade and economic cooperation have shown positive growth in recent years. Last year, bilateral trade turnover reached around $133 million.

During the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, the two countries agreed to take all necessary steps to increase mutual trade turnover to $500 million within the next five years.

«At present, both sides have already begun implementing practical measures to achieve this goal. An important aspect of this effort is the expansion of direct contacts between the business communities of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. A significant step was the Kyrgyz-Belarusian Business Forum held in Minsk in June this year as part of Belagro exhibition,» the diplomat noted.

As positive examples of economic cooperation, Sultanbaev cited the joint production of elevator equipment established by Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush and Mogilevliftmash, as well as the collaboration between the Kyrgyz Transformer Plant and the Minsk Electrotechnical Plant named after V.I. Kozlov, which resulted in the joint production of transformers for Kyrgyzstan’s needs.

Avtomash-Radiator, which has been supplying automotive and tractor radiators to Belarus since 2008, also serves as the official representative and dealer of Belarusian agricultural machinery and equipment manufacturers in Kyrgyzstan.

He also positively assessed the launch of a pilot project to install rotary car parking systems produced by Mogilevliftmash.

In the processing industry, a landmark example of cooperation is the construction of a waste processing plant in the city of Karakol. The project was implemented by the Belarusian company Sifania Ecotechnika in partnership with the municipal enterprise Tazalyk. Work is now underway to implement a similar project by Sifania Ecotechnika in Bishkek.