16:38
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyz Ambassador on expanding business contacts between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Republic of Belarus, Erbol Sultanbaev, spoke to the state news agency BelTA about ongoing work and cooperation across various sectors between the two countries.

According to him, the dynamics of trade and economic cooperation have shown positive growth in recent years. Last year, bilateral trade turnover reached around $133 million.

During the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, the two countries agreed to take all necessary steps to increase mutual trade turnover to $500 million within the next five years.

«At present, both sides have already begun implementing practical measures to achieve this goal. An important aspect of this effort is the expansion of direct contacts between the business communities of Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. A significant step was the Kyrgyz-Belarusian Business Forum held in Minsk in June this year as part of Belagro exhibition,» the diplomat noted.

As positive examples of economic cooperation, Sultanbaev cited the joint production of elevator equipment established by Kyrgyz Unaa Kurulush and Mogilevliftmash, as well as the collaboration between the Kyrgyz Transformer Plant and the Minsk Electrotechnical Plant named after V.I. Kozlov, which resulted in the joint production of transformers for Kyrgyzstan’s needs.

Avtomash-Radiator, which has been supplying automotive and tractor radiators to Belarus since 2008, also serves as the official representative and dealer of Belarusian agricultural machinery and equipment manufacturers in Kyrgyzstan.

He also positively assessed the launch of a pilot project to install rotary car parking systems produced by Mogilevliftmash.

In the processing industry, a landmark example of cooperation is the construction of a waste processing plant in the city of Karakol. The project was implemented by the Belarusian company Sifania Ecotechnika in partnership with the municipal enterprise Tazalyk. Work is now underway to implement a similar project by Sifania Ecotechnika in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/351679/
views: 61
Print
Related
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Minsk: Number of documents signed
Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko
Kyrgyzstan invites Belarus to participate in World Nomad Games
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Minsk to host Innoprom exhibition with participation of EAEU Heads of Government
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus
Kyrgyzstan interested in Belarusian construction technologies
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announces search for successor
Former presidential candidate released from prison in Belarus
Popular
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent
20 November, Thursday
16:28
ADB President voices support for Kyrgyzstan’s green energy, transport projects ADB President voices support for Kyrgyzstan’s green ene...
16:24
Kyrgyz Ambassador on expanding business contacts between Kyrgyzstan and Belarus
16:17
Central Asian countries agree on mutual recognition of higher education diplomas
16:09
27 cases of school racketeering registered in Kyrgyzstan for 10 months of 2025
15:43
KIGF Forum: Kyrgyzstan is 98 percent covered by internet