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Belarus plans to actively attract labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan

Belarus plans to actively attract labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan. Gennady Kazakevich, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the republic, reported.

According to him, the roadmap for developing relations between the two countries for 2025-2027 is aimed, among other things, at attracting labor migrants to the Belarusian economy.

«Currently, Belarus’ total labor force demand, according to the national vacancy database, is estimated at more than 147,000 people. The influx of labor migrants from Kyrgyzstan is still small—only 180 people, according to our records,» Gennady Kazakevich said.

To develop business, humanitarian ties and interregional cooperation between Bishkek and Minsk, the parties developed an agreement on the procedure for citizens’ stay in their countries. In this regard, members of the House of Representatives (the lower house of the Belarusian Parliament) adopted a document ratifying this agreement.

According to Gennady Kazakevich, this will create the most comfortable environment for mutual travel between citizens of the two countries. A key provision is the exemption from the obligation to register with the competent authorities at the place of temporary residence within 30 calendar days.
link: https://24.kg/english/371218/
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