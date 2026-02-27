Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to intensify bilateral dialogue in ICT sector

Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are intensifying their bilateral dialogue in the ICT sector. The issue was discussed at a meeting between the Minister of Communications and Informatization Kirill Zalessky and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Minsk Erbol Sultanbaev, the ministry reported.

During the talks, ways to intensify bilateral dialogue in the ICT sector, expand cooperation in the application of artificial intelligence technologies, and collaborate in the postal sector were discussed. They also exchanged views on the experience of implementing electronic services in the two countries, including the operation of the unified electronic services portal E-Pasluga in Belarus and the state electronic services portal Tunduk in Kyrgyzstan .