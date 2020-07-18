Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Russia discuss cooperation issues

Prime Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov and Russia Mikhail Mishustin discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation. Press service of the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.
The parties discussed the issue of interaction between countries in overcoming the current epidemiological situation, provision of humanitarian assistance.
The press service added that the meeting took place on the sidelines of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union, which is being held in Minsk city (Republic of Belarus).