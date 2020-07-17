PM Boronov leaves for Minsk to attend EAEU Intergovernmental Council

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov left for Minsk to participate in a regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. Press service of the Government Office reported.

The agenda includes issues of interaction in trade, industry, economics, financial policy and the agro-industrial complex.

The Heads of Government of the EAEU member states also plan to discuss formation of a common gas market, development of a concept for the union’s financial market and a number of other topics.

The Head of Government is expected to have a number of bilateral meetings.