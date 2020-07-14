Russia donates kits for PCR diagnostics of coronavirus to Kyrgyzstan

Russia has handed over humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz Republic as part of the fight against coronavirus infection. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministrers reported.

At least 820 complete sets of PCR test kits for 80,720 tests and 480 incomplete sets for 24,000 tests were received.

«The Government of Kyrgyzstan expresses gratitude to the Russian Federation, as well as to the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) for the assistance provided and looks forward to further fruitful cooperation in countering the spread of coronavirus infection,» the message says.