Kazakhstan mourns victims of coronavirus today

Kazakhstan declared July 13 the Day of National Mourning for the citizens who became victims of coronavirus pandemic. Kazinform reports.

A minute of silence will be announced throughout the country at noon. In a televised address to the citizens of Kazakhstan on July 8, 2020, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his decision to declare July 13 a Day of National Mourning in memory of citizens who became victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

«Unfortunately, the disease continues to take the lives of Kazakhstanis. There are tragedies of hundreds of families behind the official reports. Someone has lost a father, mother, brother, sister, son and daughter. I express my condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. This is a common tragedy for us all. Therefore, I decided to declare July 13 the Day of National Mourning for Kazakhstanis who became victims of the pandemic. I am sure that each of us will honor the memory of those who have passed away,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Entertainment events and broadcasts in the media are canceled today. State flags will be lowered throughout the country, as well as on the buildings of diplomatic missions.

Recall, the first case of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan was registered on March 13, 2020, when two citizens who arrived from Germany tested positive for COVID-19. The first death from coronavirus — a 64-year-old woman — was registered on March 26.

As of July 13, Kazakhstan has registered 58,253 cases of coronavirus infection, 33, 814 people have recovered. At least 264 people have died from coronavirus.