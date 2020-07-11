11:00
Altynai Omurbekova interrogated by investigators of Financial police

Ex-Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Altynai Omurbekova, has been interrogated by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes. She herself told 24.kg news agency.

According to Omurbekova, the interrogation concerned corruption and lobbying for the interests of individual pharmaceutical companies.

«I was interrogated as a witness and signed a non-disclosure agreement. The only thing I can say: the investigator asked questions about the humanitarian assistance provided by Kyrgyzstan to another country at the beginning of the pandemic. Perhaps, they will call me again,» she said.

In March 2020, the Financial police registered facts of corruption and lobbying for the interests of individual pharmaceutical companies. The former head of the Ministry of Health, Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, was first summoned for interrogation. Then, the ex-Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova was called to the investigators.

The former Minister of Health was repeatedly summoned for interrogation yesterday, but he did not come. He had a heart attack. He was hospitalized, where he was also diagnosed with pneumonia.
