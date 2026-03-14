MP Shairbek Tashiev questioned at Interior Ministry and released

Deputy of the Parliament Shairbek Tashiev was summoned for questioning at the Ministry of Internal Affairs yesterday, March 13. After the questioning, he was released, sources said.

According to sources, the brother of former chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev was questioned at the ministry’s Main Investigative Directorate.

The Interior Ministry has not yet commented on the questioning. It also remains unclear in connection with which criminal case the MP was questioned and in what capacity — as a witness or a suspect.