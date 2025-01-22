16:55
Kadyrbek Atambayev summoned for questioning

A member of Social Democrats political party Kadyrbek Atambayev was summoned for questioning at the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. He posted this on Facebook.

«The senior investigator of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital, police captain Urmat Ibrayev, summoned me today for questioning at 5.30 p.m. to office No. 24 of the Main Department of Internal Affairs,» Kadyrbek Atambayev posted.

On November 15, 2024, the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure against the leader of Social Democrats political party Temirlan Sultanbekov and the detained members in the form of arrest. Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever were placed in pretrial detention center No. 1 until January 13, 2025.

On November 13, searches were conducted at the headquarters of the political party. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported initiation of a criminal case under the article «Vote buying» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic after an audio recording of a conversation allegedly between the head of the Social Democrats party headquarters, Irina Karamushkina, and a candidate Daniyar Cholponbaev was posted on social media, where they allegedly discuss vote buying in the upcoming elections of deputies of local councils.
