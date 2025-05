The house of Kloop camera operator Aleksandr Aleksandrov in Bishkek was searched on May 28. The media outlet’s Telagram channel reported.

It is noted that he was taken for questioning to the State Committee for National Security. The reasons for the search and interrogation are unknown.

It was reported earlier that the home of Kloop journalist Ziyagul Bolot kyzy in Osh was searched, after which she was taken for questioning. The reasons are also still unknown.