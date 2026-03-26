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Shairbek Tashiev repeatedly summoned for questioning — sources

Former Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Shairbek Tashiev was summoned again for questioning by the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Investigative Department, sources reported.

According to sources, Shairbek Tashiev is a witness in a case. The specific case under investigation has not yet been specified.

An audio recording of a conversation previously circulated on social media, attributed by users to Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Shairbek Tashiev. Expensive purchases, as well as issues related to an oil depot, a refinery, and financial obligations were discussed in the recording.

On March 13, he was summoned for questioning by the Ministry of Internal Affairs. After the conversation, he was released. The following day, Tashiev submitted a statement of resignation from his parliamentary seat.

Shairbek Tashiev is the brother of Kamchybek Tashiev, the former head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/367551/
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