18:24
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kloop: Current and former journalists are being interrogated

Kloop media outlet reported that another journalist, Aidai Erkebaeva, is being interrogated at the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

In addition, it is noted that the former journalist of the media outlet, Zara Sydygalieva, who resigned back in 2023, is also being interrogated at the SCNS in Bishkek.

According to the editorial board, the reasons for the detention of the journalists have not been announced. Lawyers are not allowed to see the detainees.

It was reported earlier that a search was conducted in the house of Kloop journalist Ziyagul Bolot kyzy in Osh, after which she was taken in for interrogation. Later it became known that the house of Kloop camera operator in Bishkek, Alexander Alexandrov, was also searched and he was taken in for interrogation to the SCNS.

The SCNS has not yet commented on the situation.
link: https://24.kg/english/330740/
views: 87
Print
Related
Another Kloop employee taken for questioning to SCNS
Search carried out in house of Kloop journalist
District Court remands journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova in custody
Court seizes housing of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova remanded in custody
Human rights activists call for release of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Journalist Leyla Saralaeva responds to president's accusations of unreliability
RSF concerned about detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova
Bishkek Main Internal Affairs Department comments on detention of journalist
Journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova detained in Bishkek
Popular
CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan CAFA U17: Football players from Kyrgyzstan in group with Iran and Uzbekistan
Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh
Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan Polyethylene waste recycling line planned to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
28 May, Wednesday
17:59
Kloop: Current and former journalists are being interrogated Kloop: Current and former journalists are being interr...
17:44
Furniture workshop on fire in Bishkek
17:41
First flight from Almaty to arrive at Osh airport
17:36
Another Kloop employee taken for questioning to SCNS
17:32
U.S. surgeons, doctors from Cardiac Surgery Institute operate on 22 children