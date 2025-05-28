Kloop: Current and former journalists are being interrogated

Kloop media outlet reported that another journalist, Aidai Erkebaeva, is being interrogated at the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS).

In addition, it is noted that the former journalist of the media outlet, Zara Sydygalieva, who resigned back in 2023, is also being interrogated at the SCNS in Bishkek.

According to the editorial board, the reasons for the detention of the journalists have not been announced. Lawyers are not allowed to see the detainees.

It was reported earlier that a search was conducted in the house of Kloop journalist Ziyagul Bolot kyzy in Osh, after which she was taken in for interrogation. Later it became known that the house of Kloop camera operator in Bishkek, Alexander Alexandrov, was also searched and he was taken in for interrogation to the SCNS.

The SCNS has not yet commented on the situation.