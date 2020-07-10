12:09
USD 77.80
EUR 88.13
RUB 1.10
English

Financial police summon ex-Deputy Prime Minister for questioning

The Criminal Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan summoned the ex-Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova for questioning. Press service of the Financial police confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

This is connected with a criminal case on corruption and lobbying the interests of individual pharmaceutical companies. The investigators are currently finding out the circumstances of the case.

Earlier, the former Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was also summoned for questioning within this case.
link: https://24.kg/english/158965/
views: 143
Print
Related
Financial police summon ex-Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan for questioning
Kursan Asanov’s case: Journalist summoned for questioning
Almazbek Atambayev’s lawyer summoned for questioning
Parliament deputy Altynbek Sulaimanov summoned for interrogation to SCNS
Businessman Emil Umetaliev summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office
Participant of rally in support of Atambayev summoned by SCNS
Popular
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily
Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total
10 July, Friday
12:00
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID-19 drug with Russia Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan discusses supply of COVID...
11:52
Plenipotentiary Representative of Government in Jalal-Abad contracts COVID-19
11:23
At least 192 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Novosibirsk
11:16
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 12.2 million people globally
11:09
40 more people die from pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan