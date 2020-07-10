Financial police summon ex-Deputy Prime Minister for questioning

The Criminal Investigation Department of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan summoned the ex-Deputy Prime Minister Altynai Omurbekova for questioning. Press service of the Financial police confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

This is connected with a criminal case on corruption and lobbying the interests of individual pharmaceutical companies. The investigators are currently finding out the circumstances of the case.

Earlier, the former Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev was also summoned for questioning within this case.