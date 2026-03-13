Activists taken for questioning ahead of rally in defense of freedom of assembly

Civil activists Tolekan Ismailova and Bermet Borubaeva were taken in for questioning at the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. According to their supporters, the women were detained before they could reach the site of a planned peaceful rally.

According to the latest information, documentary cameraman Bulat Satarkulov was also taken to the Main Department of Internal Affairs for questioning.

The activists had planned to hold a peaceful rally on March 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. near the building of the Pervomaisky district administration in Bishkek. The rally was intended to support citizens’ right to freedom of peaceful assembly, as guaranteed by the Constitution and international agreements.

The planned rally was prompted by an ongoing dispute over certain provisions of the Law «On Peaceful Assemblies.» In December 2025, Tolekan Ismailova and Bermet Borubaeva filed a petition with the Constitutional Court asking it to declare unconstitutional the provisions that allow local authorities to restrict the location, time, and route of rallies.

The court previously refused to consider the appeal, citing non-compliance with formal requirements. The activists say this creates barriers to access to constitutional justice and on February 2 submitted a complaint requesting the case be reconsidered.

Meanwhile, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek has extended the ban on holding rallies in the city center. At present, the only authorized location for public demonstrations is Maxim Gorky Park.