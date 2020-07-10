Sooronbai Jeenbekov urges to prepare hospitals for autumn-winter period

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held an online meeting with Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions today. Press service of the president reported.

The officials discussed implementation of the decisions of the Security Council on stabilizing the epidemiological situation in the regions and combatting the spread of coronavirus infection. The heads of the regions told about measures to combat COVID-19 at the local level, provision of the population with medical services.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the regions need to learn a lesson from the situation and timely prevent all risks.

The head of state stressed the need to fully equip all physicians, hospitals, day patient centers and observation zones with the necessary protective equipment and medicines. He also drew attention to the availability of stocks of medicines in pharmacies and called for a full audit, their reserving in advance and reporting on the required drugs.

When people are worried, it is harder to protect them from panic. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«Explanatory work should be constantly conducted among the population about the need to comply with sanitary and epidemiological rules, isolation conditions, and the mask regime. The tourist zones of Issyk-Kul region become especially popular in the summer period, so the heads of regions, heads of districts, rural administrations and other managers should work in an intensive mode, create conditions for vacationers,» he said.

The head of the Kyrgyz Republic called not to forget about issues of the economic sector and agriculture, noted the importance of preparing facilities for the autumn-winter period, especially hospitals. «We have many worthy sons and daughters who come to the rescue in such a difficult time. It is necessary to work effectively with such volunteers. They are great power. Step up the care of doctors, provide them with everything necessary,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.