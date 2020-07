An ambulance turned over in Bishkek at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Tynystanov Street. The City Hall of the capital reported.

The accident occurred today. Medical workers transported a seriously ill patient from the day patient center to the National Phthisiology Center, and when the team was returning back, they got into the traffic accident.

«According to preliminary data, the ambulance was not given the road. Its driver has bruises, and the paramedic’s leg is broken,» the City Hall told.