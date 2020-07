Three people have been killed, and three more — injured in a traffic accident in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The traffic accident occurred the day before at 10.00.

«Volkswagen Passat collided with a truck. The children at the age of 8, 16 and 14 are among the suffered. The bodies of the dead were handed over to doctors,» the Ministry of Emergencies said.