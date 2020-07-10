10:37
USD 77.80
EUR 88.13
RUB 1.10
English

Kubatbek Boronov urges owners of retail areas not to charge rent payment

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urged owners of retail areas not to charge rent payments from tenants. Kubatbek Boronov announced it at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

He stressed that in the current economic conditions, many owners of retail spaces have already refused to charge rent.

«The country is going through hard times. I want to encourage other owners of commercial real estate to follow this example. In such a difficult situation, we must meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. This step will help revive economic activity and preserve jobs,» the head of government added.

Many shopping centers in the capital have closed until the epidemiological situation improves.
link: https://24.kg/english/158947/
views: 103
Print
Related
Boronov: There is no acute shortage of medical ventilators in Kyrgyzstan
PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation
Lawyer asks Prosecutor General to initiate criminal case against former PM
Kubatbek Boronov: All premiums will be paid to doctors by July 10
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan asks to refrain from holding rallies
Prime Minister urges private medical centers to consult citizens for free
Kubatbek Boronov: As an officer I realize my duty to the people
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens to remain calm
PM of Kazakhstan congratulates Kubatbek Boronov on his appointment to post
President signs decree appointing Kubatbek Boronov as Prime Minister
Popular
Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered Jeenbekov: Introduction of state of emergency in country is not considered
Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus Prime Minister: Community-acquired pneumonia - consequence of coronavirus
Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily Pneumonia in Bishkek: Ambulance service receives up to 5,000 calls daily
Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total Coronavirus confirmed in 450 more people in Kyrgyzstan, 8,141 in total
10 July, Friday
10:21
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Talas region quarantined for two weeks COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Talas region quarantined for tw...
10:04
Friday prayers in mosques repeatedly banned in Kyrgyzstan
09:56
Finance Ministry: Activities to combat COVID-19 are funded in full
09:44
Kubatbek Boronov urges owners of retail areas not to charge rent payment
09:19
At least 178 mobile teams work in Kyrgyzstan
9 July, Thursday
18:08
184 citizens of Kyrgyzstan return to Osh from St. Petersburg
17:15
Internal passenger transportation suspended for 10 days in Issyk-Kul region
16:46
Winner of tender for supply of buses announced in Bishkek
16:13
About 420 oxygen concentrators donated to Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
16:04
President of Kyrgyzstan addresses Kyrgyzstanis calling for mutual assistance