Kubatbek Boronov urges owners of retail areas not to charge rent payment

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan urged owners of retail areas not to charge rent payments from tenants. Kubatbek Boronov announced it at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

He stressed that in the current economic conditions, many owners of retail spaces have already refused to charge rent.

«The country is going through hard times. I want to encourage other owners of commercial real estate to follow this example. In such a difficult situation, we must meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. This step will help revive economic activity and preserve jobs,» the head of government added.

Many shopping centers in the capital have closed until the epidemiological situation improves.