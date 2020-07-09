President of Kyrgyzstan addresses Kyrgyzstanis calling for mutual assistance

«Thanks to the concurrence, mutual assistance, solidarity and high civil responsibility of each citizen, we will overcome this disease,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in his address to the Kyrgyzstanis in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country.

The head of state noted that, like other countries of the world, the Kyrgyz Republic is now experiencing all the difficulties and consequences of the pandemic. The country is going through a very difficult period in recent history. Coronavirus infection brought a lot of grief to the people.

«We have lost dozens of our compatriots due to the disease. Famous persons who devoted their whole lives to the development of the Kyrgyz state, to their people and country passed away. Let them rest in peace! We condole those who have lost their loved ones and share bitterness of their loss. We wish a speedy recovery to those who are undergoing treatment,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed.

The President also noted that the country is currently in a situation of a merciless struggle for the health of the people. The success of this struggle depends on unity. The today’s heroes — health workers — day and night fight the invisible enemy, risking their lives for the sake of preserving the health of the people.

I bow my head to their courage and selflessness and express deep gratitude for their invaluable work. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state once again recalled that human life is the highest value. He stated that there is no more sacred and higher notion for him. The life and health of every citizen is a matter of national importance. The head of state demanded from the officials taking responsible positions to work tirelessly to preserve the health of our citizens.

The situation in the country is under my personal control and of the Security Council. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«In all countries, the demands of the people in relation to power are stepping up. And this is natural. Demands, as well as discontent on certain problematic issues is also expressed in our country. I see everything, I understand everything. We have a lot of problems. And I, like each of you, wish their speedy resolution. It is not the time for excuses or explanations that much that we have today is the result of mistakes of previous years, generated by problems that have accumulated over 30 years. There is no time now to look for those responsible,» the address says.

All efforts are aimed at doing everything possible. All tasks will be fulfilled. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President is sure that the hardest test that befell the Kyrgyz Republic drew the people together, strengthened unity and harmony in our society. Entrepreneurs, volunteers, and all concerned compatriots provide feasible assistance. The head of state called on everyone to further solidarity, unity and mutual assistance. He noted that responsibility is on each of us. Each citizen is responsible for their family, for children.

«I am responsible to the people. With your help and support, we will achieve victory over this scourge. I believe in you, dear compatriots. In these difficult days, we all together showed our unity and cohesion. I express my deep gratitude for your perseverance. All citizens of the country united against the invisible enemy. They supported the efforts of state and local authorities, help our doctors. These days, we, the united people of Kyrgyzstan, are overcoming the harsh test of history with honor and dignity,» the president said.

Together, with the blessings of God and thanks to the friendship of the people, we will win this fierce battle for the life and health of our people. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The head of state also drew attention to the fact that many questions arise among the population. One of them is the talk that the authorities " have pocketed" the aid received from abroad from international financial institutions. He promised that the government would openly publish information on this issue.

«Everyone knows that I am merciless to those who put their hands into the public domain and state treasury. Therefore, together with you, we will not allow misuse of the aid received by our country. As the great son of our people Chingiz Aitmatov once said, we are all in the same boat today. History shows that, over its centuries-old history, our people have managed to adequately overcome many difficult trials of fate, preserving themselves as a nation and not losing their identity,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

The President once again reminded that everyone has a great responsibility for caring for our sacred land and for the health of the people. The people pass the test of strength, fortitude and perseverance, courage and dedication.

We will not vail to difficulties; we will not allow complexities of today’s situation break us. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«We are a spiritually strong people, who are served by state power. A distinctive feature of our people is that they never give in to despair and always look with hope in the future, believe in the good. The Almighty will always support those who do not lose faith and hope. With the help of the Almighty, thanks to the unity of the people, we will come out of this situation with honor and dignity. May peace and harmony always reign on our land! May the Almighty protect our beloved Kyrgyzstan!» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.