Elections 2020: At least 44 parties to participate in election race

The deadline for submitting applications to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to run for Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has expired the day before. The CEC reported.
The Central Election Commission received notifications of participation from 44 parties.
1. Ata-Meken
2. Mekenchil
3. Birik
4. Meken Yntymagy
5. ORDO
6. Biylik Elge (Power to people)
7. Chon Kazat
8. Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan
9. Unity of the People
10. Political party of Afghan war veterans and participants of other military local conflicts
11. Aktiv
12. Labour Party of Kyrgyzstan
13. Respublika
14. The Agrarian Party of the Kyrgyz Republic
15. The Political Party of State Unity and Patriotism Bir Bol
16. Democrat
17. Uluu Jurt
18. The Green Party of Kyrgyzstan
19. The Labour Party
20. Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan
21. Butun Kyrgyzstan
22. Pure Society (Taza Koom)
23. Ar-Namys
24. Kyrgyzstan
25. Yiman Nuru
26. Ak Kalpak
27. Mekenim Kyrgyzstan
28. Adam Democrat
29. Zharatman El
30. Birimdik (Unity)
31. Reform
32. The People’s Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan
33. The Voice of People
34. Uluu Kyrgyzstan
35. The Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan
36. Tartip — Order
37. Zamandash
38. Patriots of Kyrgyzstan
39. People’s Control
40. Butkul Zhashtar
41. KUT
42. Liberal Democratic Party NUR
43. Onuguu Kyrgyzstan
44. Bilim Ilim Ordosu
The Central Election Commission reminds that nomination of lists of candidates begins on the day the elections are scheduled and ends 45 calendar days before the date of voting.
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.