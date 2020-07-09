Elections 2020: At least 44 parties to participate in election race

The deadline for submitting applications to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to run for Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has expired the day before. The CEC reported.

The Central Election Commission received notifications of participation from 44 parties.

1. Ata-Meken

2. Mekenchil

3. Birik

4. Meken Yntymagy

5. ORDO

6. Biylik Elge (Power to people)

7. Chon Kazat

8. Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan

9. Unity of the People

10. Political party of Afghan war veterans and participants of other military local conflicts

11. Aktiv

12. Labour Party of Kyrgyzstan

13. Respublika

14. The Agrarian Party of the Kyrgyz Republic

15. The Political Party of State Unity and Patriotism Bir Bol

16. Democrat

17. Uluu Jurt

18. The Green Party of Kyrgyzstan

19. The Labour Party

20. Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan

21. Butun Kyrgyzstan

22. Pure Society (Taza Koom)

23. Ar-Namys

24. Kyrgyzstan

25. Yiman Nuru

26. Ak Kalpak

27. Mekenim Kyrgyzstan

28. Adam Democrat

29. Zharatman El

30. Birimdik (Unity)

31. Reform

32. The People’s Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan

33. The Voice of People

34. Uluu Kyrgyzstan

35. The Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan

36. Tartip — Order

37. Zamandash

38. Patriots of Kyrgyzstan

39. People’s Control

40. Butkul Zhashtar

41. KUT

42. Liberal Democratic Party NUR

43. Onuguu Kyrgyzstan

44. Bilim Ilim Ordosu

The Central Election Commission reminds that nomination of lists of candidates begins on the day the elections are scheduled and ends 45 calendar days before the date of voting.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting the parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.