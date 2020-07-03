Parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan scheduled for October 4, 2020

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on setting the elections of deputies to the Parliament of the country. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

The president scheduled the parliamentary elections for Sunday, October 4, 2020.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referenda (CEC) has been instructed to organize the elections in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan.

The Government is entrusted with:

— Allocation of the necessary finances for the elections in accordance with the cost estimate approved by the CEC;

— Taking the necessary measures during the preparation and holding of the elections to ensure the law, rights and freedoms of citizens, sanitary and epidemiological safety and protect the health of citizens, the rule of law and public safety, including protection of the premises of election commissions and premises for voting, their fire safety, escorting and the protection of vehicles carrying election documents;

— Assisting the CEC in ensuring the cybersecurity of information electronic systems used in the electoral process, exchange of data through an electronic interagency interaction system, as well as providing uninterrupted and secure communication channels for conducting data transfer processes established by law, formation of a voter’s list and updating it on the basis of the Single State Register of the Population.

The Prosecutor General’s Office must ensure compliance with the Constitution and laws of Kyrgyzstan during preparations and holding of the election. Heads of local state administrations, mayors of Bishkek and Osh, heads of executive bodies of local self-government should assist in the work of the relevant bodies and election commissions on the formation, updating of the voters’ list, and resolving of organizational and technical issues in preparation and holding of the elections.

The decree comes into force on the day of its official publication.