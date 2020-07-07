Elections 2020: About 21 parties announce their participation in election race

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported that 21 parties have submitted a notice of intention to participate in the election of deputies of the Parliament.

1. Ata Meken

2. Mekenchil

3. Birik

4. ORDO

5. Meken Yntymagy

6. Biylik Elge (Power to the people)

7. Chon Kazat

8. Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan

9. Unity of the People

10. Political party of Afghan war veterans and participants of other military local conflicts

11. Aktiv

12. Labor Party of Kyrgyzstan

13. Respublika

14. Agrarian Party of Kyrgyzstan

15. Political party of state unity and patriotism Bir Bol

16. Democrat

17. Uluu Jurt

18. Green Party of Kyrgyzstan

19. Party of Labor

20. The Social Democrats Party

21. Butun Kyrgyzstan.

The CEC reminds that the nomination of lists of candidates begins on the day the elections are set and ends 45 calendar days before the date of voting.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.