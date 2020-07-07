Elections 2020: About 21 parties announce their participation in election race

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported that 21 parties have submitted a notice of intention to participate in the election of deputies of the Parliament.
1. Ata Meken
2. Mekenchil
3. Birik
4. ORDO
5. Meken Yntymagy
6. Biylik Elge (Power to the people)
7. Chon Kazat
8. Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan
9. Unity of the People
10. Political party of Afghan war veterans and participants of other military local conflicts
11. Aktiv
12. Labor Party of Kyrgyzstan
13. Respublika
14. Agrarian Party of Kyrgyzstan
15. Political party of state unity and patriotism Bir Bol
16. Democrat
17. Uluu Jurt
18. Green Party of Kyrgyzstan
19. Party of Labor
20. The Social Democrats Party
21. Butun Kyrgyzstan.
The CEC reminds that the nomination of lists of candidates begins on the day the elections are set and ends 45 calendar days before the date of voting.
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.