963 people transported from Sol-Iletsk to Kyrgyzstan by buses

At least 963 compatriots have returned to Kyrgyzstan from Sol-Iletsk (Russia). The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ministry agreed with its colleagues from Kazakhstan on the provision of a transit corridor through their territory for evacuation of Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg Oblast of Russia in two batches.

«The first batch of 20 buses with 963 Kyrgyzstanis arrived in the country. The second batch of 12 buses with 533 citizens is now moving towards the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, accompanied by the traffic police of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs convincingly urges Kyrgyzstanis who are on the territory of Russia not to move to the Russian-Kazakh state border until it is opened,» the ministry said.
