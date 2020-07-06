President of Kyrgyzstan proposes to officially ban mass events, including feasts

«There are those who propose introduction of stricter quarantine regime. Depending on the situation, the Republican Emergency Response Center should make proposals. In the current situation, we propose to consider the possibility of suspending transport links between the regions,» the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov said at a meeting of the Security Council in a narrow format with participation of heads of state bodies, government plenipotentiaries in the regions, city mayors, and heads of districts.

The meeting was held in a video conference format.

The head of state stressed that public health and economic security were put on the balance, therefore, quarantine was announced and a state of emergency was observed. «After lifting of the regime, the incidence has sharply increased, and many of our citizens suffer from pneumonia as a result of coronavirus,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said and reminded that a number of restrictions were reintroduced in Bishkek due to the increase in the incidence rate.

He also recalled that he had previously made proposals to ban festive events, and urged the Republican Emergency Response Center to voice their clear position on this issue.

I asked to ban various mass celebrations. It will be right for the republican emergency response center to make a separate decision on this issue. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He drew attention to the importance of increasing the number of beds in all hospitals and observational zones and added that, if necessary, additional beds should be created for patients for providing them with primary medical care.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again noted that all activities in the framework of the fight against coronavirus infection should be financed in a timely manner and in priority order.