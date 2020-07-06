16:39
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday

The head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov had a telephone conversation with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Information Policy Department reported.

During the conversation, Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his 80th birthday and the Day of the Capital of Kazakhstan, and wished him good health, happiness, prosperity, and peace and prosperity — to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov once again noted the personal contribution of Nursultan Nazarbayev to the establishment and strengthening of strategic partnership, alliance and good neighborliness between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
