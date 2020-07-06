10:34
At least 343 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in Osh from Moscow

The plane of Aeroflot — Russian Airlines has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on the route Moscow — Osh, which returned 343 citizens of Kyrgyzstan to their homeland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The flight was operated to implement the agreements of the foreign affairs agencies of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

«The list of passengers was compiled on the basis of personal applications of citizens of Kyrgyzstan on humanitarian criteria. In particular, students studying at Russian universities, women in late pregnancy and having small children, as well as citizens with serious reasons for urgent return, such as serious illnesses, recent surgery, loss of relatives and other difficult life situations, were included in the list for the flight,» the Foreign Ministry noted.

All the arrived citizens were placed under observation for undergoing established medical procedures.
