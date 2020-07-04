Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Donald Trump on Independence Day

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the U.S. President Donald Trump on the Independence Day of the United States. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished Donald Trump good health and success, and the people of the USA — peace and prosperity.

«I am convinced that the friendly relations between our countries are a good basis for development of closer political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as multilateral cooperation within the framework of international organizations. For my part, I would like to assure that Kyrgyzstan will continue to make every effort to strengthen and expand cooperation with the United States,» the congratulatory telegram says.