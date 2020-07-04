14:25
Elections 2020: Parties can hold online meetings with voters

Parties can hold meetings with voters online. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Any form of campaigning is allowed, but it must begin and end within the time period established by law. «There is no rule in the law prohibiting online campaigning. But everything should be within the law and without violations,» the CEC explained.

At the same time, concerts, sports events and theatrical performances are prohibited.

When campaigning, parties must follow the rules established by law and comply with all sanitary requirements. If any political organization violates the order, it can be removed from the race.

Registration of political associations that have declared their participation in the elections ends 45 days before the day of voting.

Starting yesterday, parties must submit an application for participation in the campaign to the CEC.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting parliamentary elections. They will be held on October 4.

As for the local elections, the Republican Emergency Response Center recommends to refrain from holding them. The head of the CEC, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, stressed that the Central Election Commission was monitoring the situation and would hold consultations with the center in two weeks again.
