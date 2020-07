A car fell into a water canal in Sokuluk. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, Zhiguli motor vehicle left the road and fell into the canal on July 2 at about 21.30 in Asylbash village. As a result, a woman,32, died at the scene. A man, 34, and a seven-year-old boy were injured.

Employees of the ministry pulled the body of the deceased out of the car and handed it over to the police. The injured were delivered to the district hospital.