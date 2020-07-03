Four people killed in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

Four people have died as a result of a traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Two cars — Honda Stepwgn and Audi-100 — collided on the 48th kilometer of Balykchi — Bokonbaevo — Karakol highway. As a result, four people died at the scene, two more were injured.

«Employees of the Emergencies Ministry took the bodies of the dead out of the cars and handed them over to the police. The injured were delivered to the district hospital by ambulance,» the ministry reported.