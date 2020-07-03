14:02
USD 78.79
EUR 89.01
RUB 1.12
English

Four people killed in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan

Four people have died as a result of a traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Two cars — Honda Stepwgn and Audi-100 — collided on the 48th kilometer of Balykchi — Bokonbaevo — Karakol highway. As a result, four people died at the scene, two more were injured.

«Employees of the Emergencies Ministry took the bodies of the dead out of the cars and handed them over to the police. The injured were delivered to the district hospital by ambulance,» the ministry reported.
link: https://24.kg/english/158200/
views: 138
Print
Related
Car falls into water canal in Sokuluk, one person died
Two people killed, two injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
Three people injured in two traffic accidents in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani dies in traffic accident in India
Two members of Triathlon Federation of Kyrgyzstan killed in traffic accident
Car hits cyclists on road to Manas Airport, one person killed
Three people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Nine people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek – Naryn - Torugart highway
Three people killed in traffic accident in Uzgen district
Kamaz truck crashes into ambulance in Bishkek, doctors injured
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights Government cannot voice exact date of resumption of international flights
3 July, Friday
13:18
Car falls into water canal in Sokuluk, one person died Car falls into water canal in Sokuluk, one person died...
13:12
Four people killed in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
12:57
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrive in Bishkek from Novosibirsk
12:41
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 11 million people globally
12:27
10 more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan