Coronavirus confirmed in Kyrgyzstani in South Korea

Many Korean media reported that an employee of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Korea became infected with coronavirus. Readers told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, there are no announcements about this anywhere. And people want to know the details, because some of them visited the Embassy.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic told 24.kg news agency that a charter flight arrived from Bishkek in Korea on June 25. One of the passengers had a positive coronavirus test.

«Employees of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Korea, who were in contact with this passenger, passed tests for the virus. Analyzes showed a negative result. Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, who arrived on this flight, were placed under observation. The Embassy itself is working, but consular services are provided remotely,» the Foreign Ministry said.
