Taxis in Bishkek will work on weekends. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

They were allowed to work on condition of strict compliance with sanitary standards.

The amendment to the decree on Restriction of Work of Public Transport on Weekends was made by the Vice Mayor of the capital, Chairwoman of the Emergency Anti-Epidemic and Anti-Epizootic Commission Tatyana Kuznetsova.

The City Hall asks drivers not to go to work with symptoms of the common cold, ARVI and other diseases, to wear protective masks, to have antiseptics. The vehicle interior must be clean and systematically ventilated.

Passengers must also comply with sanitary standards and use personal protective equipment.