10:30
USD 87.45
EUR 104.66
RUB 1.14
English

Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan extends taxi licensing period until July 1, 2026

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has extended the period for obtaining a license to transport passengers by passenger vehicles until July 1, 2026. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs began licensing taxis on September 12, 2025. Initially, drivers were required to obtain permits by February 1, 2026, a deadline established by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated December 3, 2025.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that drivers have received multiple warnings about the need to obtain licenses in advance. However, as of December 2025, the number of those who had obtained permits remained insignificant.

Currently, Ministry of Internal Affairs units in all regions of the country are implementing enhanced licensing procedures.

To date, more than 8,000 individuals and 300 legal entities have received licenses.

Taking into account citizen requests, the Ministry of Internal Affairs decided to extend the taxi licensing period until July 1, 2026.

Licenses are issued by all divisions of the Main Road Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/359885/
views: 107
Print
Related
Right-hand-drive vehicles not to be licensed for taxi services in Kyrgyzstan
Taxi licensing deadline postponed until February 2026
Kyrgyzstan changes trade rules: New license rates approved
Municipal taxi service of Osh starts working in test mode
Right-hand drive vehicles barred from obtaining taxi license in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to impose temporary ban on issuing driver’s school licenses
Osh City Hall receives 15 electric vehicles for municipal taxi service
Business in Kyrgyzstan to be freed from ineffective, unnecessary licenses
Ayaz Bayetov: Unnecessary licenses to be abolished
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus No reason for panic: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on Nipah virus
Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking Kyrgyzstan takes 109th place in 2026 Military Strength Ranking
Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices Gold prices in Kyrgyzstan grow amid rising global prices
Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement Kyrgyzstan sues Russia in EAEU court over migrant agreement
30 January, Friday
10:15
Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with permanent representatives of 9 countries Foreign Minister Kulubaev meets with permanent represen...
10:10
Sadyr Japarov meets with permanent representatives of foreign states to UN
10:02
President suspends licenses of private driving schools until August 2026
09:57
Pensioner from Ton district assembles his own plane
09:52
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan extends taxi licensing period until July 1, 2026
29 January, Thursday
20:03
Foreigner suspected of embezzling 7 million soms in Chui region
17:52
Cabinet slashes car window tint permit fees: Now from 35,000 to 75,000 soms