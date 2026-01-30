Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan extends taxi licensing period until July 1, 2026

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic has extended the period for obtaining a license to transport passengers by passenger vehicles until July 1, 2026. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs began licensing taxis on September 12, 2025. Initially, drivers were required to obtain permits by February 1, 2026, a deadline established by a Cabinet of Ministers resolution dated December 3, 2025.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that drivers have received multiple warnings about the need to obtain licenses in advance. However, as of December 2025, the number of those who had obtained permits remained insignificant.

Currently, Ministry of Internal Affairs units in all regions of the country are implementing enhanced licensing procedures.

To date, more than 8,000 individuals and 300 legal entities have received licenses.

Taking into account citizen requests, the Ministry of Internal Affairs decided to extend the taxi licensing period until July 1, 2026.

Licenses are issued by all divisions of the Main Road Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.