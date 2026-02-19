All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform

Ulanbek Beishenbaev, Director of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development at Bishkek City Hall, outlined large-scale plans to reform the capital’s public transport system.

According to him, the changes will affect all existing routes. «All 72 bus routes will be optimized — meaning they will be completely changed,» he said.

Some routes will become circular to improve transport accessibility and redistribute passenger flows, while others will see their schemes fully revised.

Beishenbaev noted that the main goal of the reform is to improve the efficiency of public transport operations, reduce waiting intervals, and create a more convenient transfer system for passengers.

He also commented on the «waffle» markings at intersections, saying they have proven ineffective. Drivers often ignore them in the absence of Safe City project cameras, resulting in little practical impact.

Bishkek authorities also plan to expand the network of dedicated bus lanes.

They are expected to be introduced along Abdrakhmanov Street, Zhibek Zholu Avenue, and the Southern Highway, which should increase bus speeds and reduce peak-hour delays.

The reform will also introduce a more flexible fare payment system. Despite the possibility of multiple transfers, passengers will be able to use a unified tariff valid for one hour.

«Yes, there will be several transfers, but we plan to allow payment with Tulpar card for one hour — allowing travel on one or more routes for 17 soms. Pay once and travel for a whole hour,» the department director explained.