Tulpar project: Over 20,000 concession cards issued in Bishkek this year

In 2025, public transport users in Bishkek purchased 34,560 Tulpar school cards, 20,600 concession cards for pensioners and people with disabilities, and 90,500 standard cards. Bekzhan Akmatbekov, Tulpar project’s Operations Director, announced at a press conference.

According to him, a total of 1,445 validators have been installed on buses.

«322 new validators have been installed this year. We have delivered 120 new models of these devices. These types have not been used before. Starting next year, we will gradually begin replacing all our validators with new models,» Bekzhan Akmatbekov said.

He reminded that Bishkek residents have two options for paying for public transport.

«There is a differentiated fare: 20 soms for cash payments and 17 soms for cashless payments. There is no ban on accepting cash. People continue to pay in cash, but our company does not have data on the scale. For citizens to fully switch to cashless payments, the fare policy needs to be revised. The difference in price should be more than three soms. However, fare regulation falls under the authority of the City Hall and the City Council,» Bekzhan Akmatbekov added.