15:49
USD 87.43
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.12
English

Tulpar project: Over 20,000 concession cards issued in Bishkek this year

In 2025, public transport users in Bishkek purchased 34,560 Tulpar school cards, 20,600 concession cards for pensioners and people with disabilities, and 90,500 standard cards. Bekzhan Akmatbekov, Tulpar project’s Operations Director, announced at a press conference.

According to him, a total of 1,445 validators have been installed on buses.

«322 new validators have been installed this year. We have delivered 120 new models of these devices. These types have not been used before. Starting next year, we will gradually begin replacing all our validators with new models,» Bekzhan Akmatbekov said.

He reminded that Bishkek residents have two options for paying for public transport.

«There is a differentiated fare: 20 soms for cash payments and 17 soms for cashless payments. There is no ban on accepting cash. People continue to pay in cash, but our company does not have data on the scale. For citizens to fully switch to cashless payments, the fare policy needs to be revised. The difference in price should be more than three soms. However, fare regulation falls under the authority of the City Hall and the City Council,» Bekzhan Akmatbekov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/356500/
views: 125
Print
Related
Tulpar cardholders to be able to pay for public transportation in Tashkent
Traffic routes of 11 buses changed in Bishkek
Dedicated public transport lanes reintroduced on Bishkek roads
New buses being delivered to Bishkek as part of EBRD's Green City project
Public transport fares planned to be increased in Karakol
Where will tram lines be built in Bishkek?
Dedicated bus lane to appear on Kievskaya Street in Bishkek
Dedicated bus lanes back on agenda in Bishkek
New school year: Bishkek mayor instructs bus drivers
Tulpar Motors produces vehicles worth over 2 billion soms
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
29 December, Monday
15:40
Kamchybek Tashiev asks Chinese company to learn Kyrgyz language Kamchybek Tashiev asks Chinese company to learn Kyrgyz...
15:00
Increase in investments registered in Kyrgyzstan— China tops the list
14:44
Tulpar project: Over 20,000 concession cards issued in Bishkek this year
14:34
Tulpar cardholders to be able to pay for public transportation in Tashkent
14:29
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian cottage cheese and cheese