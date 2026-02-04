11:01
Bus drivers in Bishkek to receive extra pay for service quality

Bus drivers in Bishkek will receive additional pay for maintaining a high standard of customer service. The decision was announced by Talantbek Kaparov, Director of Bishkek City Transport municipal enterprise, at a joint meeting of Emgek and Zhany Kuch factions at the Bishkek City Council.

According to him, city bus drivers currently earn a monthly salary of 56,000–57,000 soms, which is calculated based on KPI (key performance indicators).

«The base rate is 102 soms per hour, with a different monthly balance throughout the year. For example, the average workload is 165 hours, which we pay at the rate of 102 soms. Passenger flow, service frequency, and overtime work are also taken into account,» he explained.

Bus drivers are entitled to a 20 percent bonus specifically for culture and quality of customer service.
link: https://24.kg/english/360513/
