16:28
USD 87.45
EUR 102.40
RUB 1.12
English

Right-hand-drive vehicles not to be licensed for taxi services in Kyrgyzstan

Appeals have been circulating on social media calling for owners of right-hand-drive vehicles to be allowed to work in taxi services. The situation was addressed by the Main Traffic Safety Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The department reminded that Paragraph 6, Part 6, Article 6 of the Law «On Automobile Transport» explicitly prohibits the use of vehicles with right-hand steering for commercial transportation of passengers, baggage, and cargo.

This provision has been in force since January 1, 2020, following the adoption of relevant legislative amendments. The department noted that the ban existed even before the introduction of licensing for taxi services.

As the Interior Ministry emphasized, the decision was made to improve road safety. According to statistics, over the past ten years, 21,159 traffic accidents involved right-hand-drive vehicles, resulting in 34,656 injuries and 2,366 fatalities. About 60 percent of these accidents were caused by drivers of such vehicles.

The Main Traffic Safety Department urges citizens to comply with the law and reminds that licenses for taxi operations will not be issued to right-hand-drive vehicles.
link: https://24.kg/english/358906/
views: 43
Print
Related
Taxi licensing deadline postponed until February 2026
Municipal taxi service of Osh starts working in test mode
Right-hand drive vehicles barred from obtaining taxi license in Kyrgyzstan
Osh City Hall receives 15 electric vehicles for municipal taxi service
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
Right-hand drive cars imported in 2025 not to be legalized in Kyrgyzstan
Licensing of passenger taxis introduced in Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decides to regulate work of taxis
Kyrgyzstan adds Yandex.Taxi to register of monopolists
Balbak Tulobaev proposes to register right-hand drive cars from Armenia
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
22 January, Thursday
16:19
Right-hand-drive vehicles not to be licensed for taxi services in Kyrgyzstan Right-hand-drive vehicles not to be licensed for taxi s...
15:00
SCNS disrupts major scheme: 32 hospital buildings illegally sold
14:51
Over 1,200 people wanted in Kyrgyzstan for child support evasion
14:32
Infant dies in Uzgen after cuts made on his back
14:26
Launch of coal-fired TPPs with capacity of 1,050 megawatts planned in Kyrgyzstan