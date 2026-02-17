Cabinet of Ministers postpones taxi licensing deadline until July 1, 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended Government Resolution No. 519 of September 23, 2013 «On Approval of the Rules for Organizing Passenger Transportation by Road in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

The decision was made to create conditions for taxi drivers to obtain licenses.

According to the document, the deadline for taxi licensing requirements has been amended. In paragraph 194, the words «from February 1, 2026» have been replaced with «from July 1, 2026.»