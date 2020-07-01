19:22
Bishkek City Hall imposes restrictions on some activities

Bishkek City Hall imposed restrictions on certain activities. The Mayor of the city, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

According to him, rental of bicycles, work of children’s playgrounds and trampolines, other types of street unauthorized trade and provision of services is banned in the capital.

In addition, work of party halls, nightclubs, bars, karaoke clubs and other entertainment venues is prohibited, regardless of the number of visitors. According to current instructions, Severelectro OJSC and Bishkekvodokanal are recommended to disconnect violators from the power supply and water supply for violation of the quarantine regime.

The activities of children’s entertainment facilities, football fields and playgrounds are prohibited. At the same time, the City Hall restricts visits to parks, mini parks, boulevards, squares and other places of mass gathering and recreation of people.

«We will step up measures for violators of the quarantine regime, the number of raids will be increased, and fines will be imposed without additional warnings,» Aziz Surakmatov said.
