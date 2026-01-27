Naryn Mayor demands GPS installation, improved public transport monitoring

Measures to accelerate the digitalization of public transport operations were discussed in Naryn. The meeting, attended by Mayor Zhainak Nemat uulu, officials from the municipal transport enterprise, and relevant departments, focused on improving service quality and enabling online monitoring of bus movements, the City Hall’s press service reported.

The mayor instructed to speed up the purchase and installation of GPS trackers on all municipal buses. According to him, this will allow continuous monitoring of transport movements and prompt response to detected violations.

The municipality also intends to conduct route timing to record actual service intervals and inform the public about schedules. Furthermore, the task has been set to strengthen outreach efforts regarding the rules and operation of urban public transport.

The City Hall noted that digitalization will improve service transparency and reduce the number of passenger complaints.