13:32
USD 87.45
EUR 103.65
RUB 1.15
English

Naryn Mayor demands GPS installation, improved public transport monitoring

Measures to accelerate the digitalization of public transport operations were discussed in Naryn. The meeting, attended by Mayor Zhainak Nemat uulu, officials from the municipal transport enterprise, and relevant departments, focused on improving service quality and enabling online monitoring of bus movements, the City Hall’s press service reported.

The mayor instructed to speed up the purchase and installation of GPS trackers on all municipal buses. According to him, this will allow continuous monitoring of transport movements and prompt response to detected violations.

The municipality also intends to conduct route timing to record actual service intervals and inform the public about schedules. Furthermore, the task has been set to strengthen outreach efforts regarding the rules and operation of urban public transport.

The City Hall noted that digitalization will improve service transparency and reduce the number of passenger complaints.
link: https://24.kg/english/359426/
views: 161
Print
Related
Tram line through Bishkek: New route planned from 12th microdistrict
Buses in Bishkek to run until 2–3 a.m. on January 1
Tulpar project: Over 20,000 concession cards issued in Bishkek this year
Tulpar cardholders to be able to pay for public transportation in Tashkent
Traffic routes of 11 buses changed in Bishkek
Dedicated public transport lanes reintroduced on Bishkek roads
Naryn receives new buses and specialized equipment for municipal services
New buses being delivered to Bishkek as part of EBRD's Green City project
Public transport fares planned to be increased in Karakol
Where will tram lines be built in Bishkek?
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
27 January, Tuesday
12:53
Camel breeding in Naryn: One animal can yield up to 400 kg of meat Camel breeding in Naryn: One animal can yield up to 40...
12:27
Suspects in fatal beating of man detained in Chui region
12:02
Peony growing in Kyrgyzstan: China ready to share experience
11:57
Naryn Mayor demands GPS installation, improved public transport monitoring
11:47
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 11 percent