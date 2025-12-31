Buses in Bishkek to run until 2–3 a.m. on January 1

On New Year’s Eve, about 300 municipal buses will be in operation in Bishkek, running until 2–3 a.m. on January 1, the City Hall reported.

According to the municipality, a large number of people are expected in the city center due to festive events on Ala-Too Square. Therefore, public transport will operate in an enhanced mode.

Buses will continue running until all passengers are transported along their routes, ensuring that no one is left on the square without a way to get home.

The municipality assured that all public transport will operate under normal conditions to ensure comfortable travel for residents during New Year celebrations.