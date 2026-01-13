Tram line through Bishkek: New route planned from 12th microdistrict

According to Bishkek’s master development plan, a new tram line is planned along Aaly Tokombaev Avenue—from 12th microdistrict toward the city center. The route is expected to continue along Kievskaya Street to Osh market.

The City Hall explained that the order of implementation for tram infrastructure, as well as the exact routes, will be determined at later stages of project design. These issues will be further studied during the preparation of a feasibility study for the construction of tram lines.

Authorities emphasize that the tram is considered a key element in developing public transport and relieving congestion on the capital’s road network.

The master plan provides for tram lines on a dedicated track. Under these conditions, and using high-capacity rolling stock, the maximum passenger-carrying capacity of a tram line (i.e., the number of passengers it can transport per hour) is three times higher than that of a trolleybus.