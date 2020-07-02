13:39
USD 78.69
EUR 88.40
RUB 1.12
English

Representative of U.S. Department of State tells about lifting visa restrictions

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, Jonathan Henick, told when visa restrictions for citizens of Kyrgyzstan could be lifted.

According to him, since the U.S. authorities decided to impose restrictions on issue of permits to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, the governments of both countries began to work closely to speed up the resolution of the issue. «We cooperate in several areas, in particular on security issues. If this cooperation continues to be productive as well, then we will review the status of Kyrgyzstan in the list of states whose citizens are subject to restrictions on entry into the U.S.,» Jonathan Henick said.

He also added that the possibility of signing a strategic agreement with Kyrgyzstan is being considered. «We do not plan any military agreement, but we are going to sign a strategic agreement with Kyrgyzstan on providing assistance to this country,» Jonathan Henick said.

For the period of the fight against coronavirus, all Central Asian countries have received $ 24 million to conduct tests for COVID-19.
link: https://24.kg/english/158057/
views: 96
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s Government not fully meets standards for elimination of trafficking
Kyrgyzstanis to be able to recover alimony from citizens living in USA
USA to continue supporting democratic processes in Kyrgyzstan
American Gary Shu fascinated by snow-capped peaks and Kyrgyz ballet
USA has highest coronavirus death toll in the world
U.S. citizens can fly out of Bishkek on April 12
Number of coronavirus cases in USA close to 400,000
USA to help Kyrgyz epidemiologists with training programs
USA to spend $ 2 trillion on support of economy due to coronavirus pandemic
U.S. and UK Ambassadors to Kyrgyzstan join #challenge20sec
Popular
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State of emergency will not be imposed yet
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total 439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants Bishkek City Hall limits work of public transport, cafes and restaurants
2 July, Thursday
13:27
Donors to provide funds for concessional lending to business Donors to provide funds for concessional lending to bus...
13:14
Finance Minister of Kyrgyzstan: All external assistance is strictly controlled
13:09
Representative of U.S. Department of State tells about lifting visa restrictions
12:54
Body of man found in Big Chui Canal in Bishkek
12:05
Lawyer of Azimzhan Askarov draws up another statement to UN Committee