Representative of U.S. Department of State tells about lifting visa restrictions

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the U.S. Department of State, Jonathan Henick, told when visa restrictions for citizens of Kyrgyzstan could be lifted.

According to him, since the U.S. authorities decided to impose restrictions on issue of permits to citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, the governments of both countries began to work closely to speed up the resolution of the issue. «We cooperate in several areas, in particular on security issues. If this cooperation continues to be productive as well, then we will review the status of Kyrgyzstan in the list of states whose citizens are subject to restrictions on entry into the U.S.,» Jonathan Henick said.

He also added that the possibility of signing a strategic agreement with Kyrgyzstan is being considered. «We do not plan any military agreement, but we are going to sign a strategic agreement with Kyrgyzstan on providing assistance to this country,» Jonathan Henick said.

For the period of the fight against coronavirus, all Central Asian countries have received $ 24 million to conduct tests for COVID-19.