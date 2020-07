A man who severely beat his wife in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan was found guilty. Spravedlivost (Justice) Jalal-Abad human rights organization says.

Related news Domestic violence in Suzak: Victim refuses help of human rights defenders

The court sentenced the accused to two years of probation supervision. He was released from custody in the courtroom.

Recall, a video where a man tortures and beats a woman appeared on social media. It shows that woman’s hands are tied, tires with bricks hang on her neck. The man pours her with cold water and hits her face several times. At the same time, he asks to shoot this on video.

The woman wrote a statement to the police, but later withdrew her claims.