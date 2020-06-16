10:11
Domestic violence in Suzak: Victim refuses help of human rights defenders

Experts of Spravedlivost (Justice) human rights organization wanted to provide free legal assistance to the family of a woman from Bek-Abad village, Suzak district, Jalal-Abad region, who was tortured by her husband. But the victim refused. Lawyers themselves told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the case of the woman in Suzak, according to the general comments of the UN, is torture and ill-treatment. «However, as of today, we can not say that systematic violence was committed against this woman, and the competent authorities did not pay attention to it due to lack of information. But nevertheless, lawyers of the Jalal-Abad human rights organization Spravedlivost offered the family free legal assistance, but they refused,» the experts stressed.

Recall, a video where a man tortures and beats a woman appeared on social media. It shows that woman’s hands are tied, tires with bricks hang on her neck. The man pours her with cold water and hits her face several times. At the same time, he asks to shoot this on video.

He was arrested for 15 days by a court order.
link: https://24.kg/english/156133/
views: 96
