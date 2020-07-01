Three people injured in two traffic accidents in Bishkek

A taxi driver crashed into a pole in Bishkek. Video of the traffic accident was posted on Oppa_kg page on Instagram.

Author of the video said that the traffic accident occurred today at about 6.30 at the intersection of Gorky Street and Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue. Three people were injured.

The Patrol Police Department told 24.kg news agency that the Volkswagen Polo was moving along Aitmatov Avenue to the south. Having passed Gorky Street, its driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a trolleybus pole.

«It fell on the car and damaged trolleybus lines. At that time, a motorcyclist was riding along Aitmatov Avenue. Not noticing the wires, he and the passenger fell to the ground,» the patrol police reported.