President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to electoral law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed amendments to the law on Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament.

Thus, the electoral threshold has been reduced from 9 to 7 percent. The election deposit remained unchanged — 5 million soms.

Recall, the established threshold of 9 percent and the amount of deposit in the elections to the Parliament caused a lot of controversy. Experts called these points failing and playing into the hands of oligarchs.

In February, speaking in Parliament, Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly touched on the subject of the electoral threshold and said that, as discussions had shown, parties were not ready to overcome 9 percent.