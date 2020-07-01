11:23
USD 75.99
EUR 85.25
RUB 1.08
English

President of Kyrgyzstan signs amendments to electoral law

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed amendments to the law on Election of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Deputies of the Parliament.

Thus, the electoral threshold has been reduced from 9 to 7 percent. The election deposit remained unchanged — 5 million soms.

Recall, the established threshold of 9 percent and the amount of deposit in the elections to the Parliament caused a lot of controversy. Experts called these points failing and playing into the hands of oligarchs.

In February, speaking in Parliament, Sooronbai Jeenbekov repeatedly touched on the subject of the electoral threshold and said that, as discussions had shown, parties were not ready to overcome 9 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/157901/
views: 110
Print
Related
Central Election Commission schedules election of heads of rural administrations
Republican Emergency Center recommends to refrain from holding elections
CEC of Kyrgyzstan to spend 2.1 mln soms on banners for election campaign
Beknazarov: Change of electoral threshold - struggle of “wolves” for power
Bill lowering election threshold to 5 percent not supported in Kyrgyzstan
CEC supports 7 percent threshold for parties running for Parliament
Germany to allocate Kyrgyzstan €500,000 for 2020-2021 elections
At least 954 candidates registered for election to rural councils
Mass registration facts in Kyrgyzstan: Pre-trial proceedings started
Andrey Grozin: The closer elections , the stronger is anti-Chinese rhetoric
Popular
309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total 309 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,513 in total
White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection White House building in Bishkek closed for disinfection
Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan Miguel Mateos Munoz from Spain enjoys national dishes of Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in head of Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in head of Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan
1 July, Wednesday
11:03
Coronavirus confirmed in 49 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus confirmed in 49 more medical workers in Kyr...
10:58
Second national forest inventory starts in Kyrgyzstan
10:51
Five more people die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:34
At least 73 more people recover from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
10:28
439 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 5,735 in total
30 June, Tuesday
18:10
Another quarantine post set up in Batken