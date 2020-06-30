15:17
102 Kyrgyzstanis return from Kuwait

At least 102 citizens of Kyrgyzstan have returned to homeland today on Kuwait — Bishkek charter flight of Jazeera Airways. The Information Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan who were previously in Qatar, Egypt and Malaysia also arrived from Kuwait. A transit route of arrival in the country was organized for them based on the agreement with the Kuwaiti side.

«All arrivals were placed under observation for undergoing appropriate medical procedures. The work on the return of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, who are in foreign countries and wish to return to their homeland, continues,» the Foreign Ministry says.
