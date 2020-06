Border guards of Aidarken border detachment prevented an attempt to smuggle goods. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Border guards detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan in Murzo area. He tried to smuggle 24,000 light bulbs from the Kyrgyz Republic to Uzbekistan without permits on a Hyundai Porter vehicle.

«The total cost of the detained cargo amounted to 240,000 soms. After drawing up the documents, the detainee and the cargo were handed over to employees of the territorial division of the State Customs Service for further proceedings,» the statement says.